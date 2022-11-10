Friday, November 11, 2022
Ice hockey | Anni Keisala’s saves saved the Lady Lions

November 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

Old dispute partner Sweden was defeated in Turku.

Early autumn The Finnish women’s national ice hockey team, which had a hard time at the World Cup, is slowly starting to return to its normal schedule. In their second match of the four-nation tournament played in Finland, the Women’s Lions defeated long-time rival Sweden 3–1 in Turku.

In their tournament opener on Tuesday, Finland beat Switzerland 4–0 at Vierumäki in Heinola. The decisive goal against Sweden, 2–1, was scored by a defender five minutes before the end of the match Ronja Savolainenwho scored 1+1 points in the match.

On Thursday, Sweden was a level more challenging opponent than Switzerland. However, based on the results of the last few years, Sweden has fallen a few more steps behind Finland’s pace.

The audience in Turkuhalli, made up of junior ice hockey players, got a round-the-clock twist to see. Considering the number of goals, Sweden could very well have won, but Finland’s goalkeeper Anni Keisala played almost flawlessly and showed that Naisleijon has no worries about this position.

Swedish Kajsa Armborgin Keisala couldn’t do anything about the 1-1 draw at the beginning of the final period after the Finnish defense fell asleep.

Finland started strongly when the team’s number one striker Elisa Holopainen ran away as a slippery skater in the third minute of the opening set, but the shot was practically a cobbler, and Sweden’s goalie played Ida Boman handled the situation easily.

Finland’s number one chain Holopainen-Nora Tulus– On Thursday, Viivi Vainikka continued from where he left off against Switzerland: the attacking trio enjoyed long spin periods near the Swedish goal.

Vainikka scored two goals against Switzerland. On Thursday, he scored ten seconds before the end to make it 3-1.

Tulus stayed in the points against Sweden as well, when he got three assists.

Finland will return to Vierumäki for its last two matches of the tournament, where the host country will next face Germany on Friday.

