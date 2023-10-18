Ice hockey | An unimaginable situation in the Ilves match: two penalty shots and a double penalty in the same exchange

Ilves did not succeed in both penalty shots in their CHL match in France.

To Tampere The CHL match between Ilves and the French Rouen Dragons saw a verdict on Wednesday that got Viaplay’s announcer Antti Mäkinen upset.

The match had been played for a good 24 minutes when Rouen’s defender Sasha Guimon snorted underpowered until he was able to drive through Samuli Ratinen.

Ratinen got up and continued his journey, but not long before Guimond struck again. This time Ratinen’s journey is in your pocket.

The referee of the match sent Guimondi to the ice court and also whistled Ilves a penalty shot. Ratinen failed.

After Ratinen’s penalty shot, the situation started to take confusing turns when he skated into the rink Emil Järventie – he too to shoot the tough guy. Järventie also wasted their chances.

Mäkinen couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I’ve never seen anything like this!” Mäkinen wondered at Viaplay.

Makisen the pasmas got confused once and for all, when after a while it became clear that Guimond got a 2+2 minute ice time for his trick. In the end, therefore, Ilves benefited from the rule violation by the French team in the amount of two penalty shots and four minutes of ice time.

“This has to be the hardest punishment of all time”, Mäkinen continued his amazement.

Ilves failed to take advantage of his superiority. It didn’t calm Mäkis down, but he continued to update for minutes after the tumultuous verdict.

“I am completely shocked by the recent verdict. How on earth is that possible?” Mäkinen asks in disbelief, laughing.

In the CHL, a whistle is blown if the offending team misses a penalty shot. A double-double sentence can still be considered harsh – and completely exceptional.