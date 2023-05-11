Ice hockey | An ugly revenge blow from the star of Vegas on the point king Leon Draisaitl

of Edmonton and Vegas’ streak continued in familiar ways in the hockey NHL. The previous two games ended with a score of 5–1 for the other team, now it was the Oilers’ turn to win with an almost equally clear margin of 4–1.

Edmonton started the game aggressively and went fast. It already took a 3–0 lead in 13:30, when Mattias Ekholm banged Leon Draisaitl from spreading to the goal of the puck. Draisaitl leads the playoff scoring market with 13+5.

made a save on Vegas’ goal Adin Hillwho replaced the injured by Laurent Brossoit in the middle of the last match.

In the last minutes of the match, it was bubbling. Harsh, even questionable treatment from the Oilers and especially From Evander Kane the Vegas star pack that got through the series Alex Pietrangelo took a shower when he hit Oilers superstar Draisaitl with an ugly scythe. Among other things, Kane had already gone to the side of the shower with a behavior tip.

The series is now 2-2 and continues early Saturday morning Finnish time.

Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a win over Florida and managed to extend the streak against the Panthers to a fifth game.

Florida, which won the first three matches, lost with 1-2 goals.

Toronto, which played a high-quality match, got much-needed goals from its expensive stars.

William Nylander tapped with superiority to 1–0 at the beginning of the second period. Mitch Marner’s the shot midway through the third remained the winning goal, because Sam Reinhart narrowed it down a couple of minutes later, but Florida couldn’t score any more goals.

Nylander and Marner’s goals were their first in the second round.

Ilya Samsonov was injured in the last match, so Toronto now had to command the goal Joseph Wollin. The rookie was successful in his first start and blocked 24 of 25 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky continued his strong spring and made 23 saves in Florida’s goal.

The series continues the night before Saturday Finnish time in Toronto.