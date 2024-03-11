Ice hockey | An open dispute in Finnish ice hockey – the president of the SM league scolds the boss of the Players' Association in harsh words

There is an open dispute in Finnish ice hockey.

Ice hockey The players' association (SJRY) plans to submit the operations of the Finnish Championship League, the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation and league clubs to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for investigation.

The news about the matter was reported on the first Sunday Evening newspaper.

SM league chairman Heikki Hiltunen is outraged by the chairman of the players' association Teemu Ramstedt'sof the former league star's solution.

“Apparently, Ramstedt has now chosen this path despite all the attempts. It's fine for me to check it out. We have used the best experts found in this country and also kept the Competition and Consumer Agency informed during the transition phase,” says Hiltunen.

In the transition phase, Hiltunen refers to the fact that the SM league has already decided to restore the league qualifiers for the coming season and is starting to look for solutions for the future series model.

In Hiltunen's opinion, the activities of the SJRY led by Ramstedt are causing frost for Finnish ice hockey.

“In his position, shouldn't he think about the best of Finnish ice hockey?” Hiltunen asks.

“This action of his has already caused and will cause damage to the reputation of Finnish ice hockey. After all, he is taking the entities that pay the players' salaries to court. What else does this lead to? At least this doesn't make it easier, for example, to make player contracts moving forward.”

The players association believes that the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority should investigate whether SM liiga has formed an illegal cartel or is guilty of abusing a dominant market position.

The players' association has demanded that the SM league really be opened. In order to move up to the main league, you still have to redeem a league share that costs more than two million.

The Players' Association has presented many other demands to the SM league and the Ice Hockey Federation. For example, the Players' Association has demanded to be included in the top ice hockey advisory board and to be able to see the cooperation agreement between the Ice Hockey Federation and the SM League, which states the license conditions of the SM League.

SM-liiga and Jääkiekkoliitto have not agreed to include SJRY in the top ice hockey advisory board, but Hiltunen says that he told Ramstedt that he can come to look at the cooperation agreement between the league and the federation at the SM-liiga office.

“We can't give you a copy,” says Hiltunen.

SJRY has been offered a place in the working group established to support the advisory board of top ice hockey. In SJRY's opinion, the working group does not have the right opportunity to influence. The SM league and the Ice Hockey Federation claim that the place to influence is precisely in the working group.

Players Association presented the above demands to the league in a letter in February. According to Hiltunen, the SM league responded to the letter last Friday, which the players' association had set as the deadline for the response.

“We put our own views to them, but apparently they did not satisfy.”

Hiltunen says over the weekend that he suggested to Ramstedt that they should sit down together with the president of the Ice Hockey Association Heikki Hietanen with.

“I suggested that we establish a working group for the future of ice hockey, where we would start a proper discussion about the future of Finnish ice hockey. I also said that let's now let this first reform finish properly,” Hiltunen says and refers to the SM league's decision to return the qualifiers to next spring.

“ “It would be nice to know what the real agenda of the players' association is and what mandate the association operates under.”

After that, according to Hiltusen, the Players' Association had sent him and Heikki Hietane another letter in which demands were presented again.

“To be honest, it was a blackmail letter.”

According to Hiltunen, the players' association demanded in its new letter that the players' association and the Mestis clubs must be included in the advisory board of top ice hockey, or that issues concerning the future of Finnish ice hockey be decided in a “future group”, which would include not only the SM league and the Jääkieksoliitto, but also the SJRY and Mestis clubs.

The SM League did not agree to the terms, so the Players' Association will probably announce on Monday that it has submitted a request for clarification to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

From Hiltus rubbing Ramstedt's way of working.

“His only recourse is to use lawyers and e-mail. Can't he humble himself to be active, or does he not dare, or does he just not have solutions to things?”

“It would be nice to know what the real agenda of the players' association is and what mandate the association operates under. They talk about transparency but they don't reveal how many league players they have as members. How strongly are the players even behind the agenda of this players' association?” Hiltunen asks.

Hiltuse has an idea of ​​what the players' association is aiming for.

“Perhaps they want a pure sporty serial model, which would therefore not have any stock model. But as I said, our task is to defend professional hockey in Finland.”

The price of a league share is set at 2.2 million euros. Kiekko-Espoo, which will be promoted to the SM league next season, has committed to redeem the share at that price.