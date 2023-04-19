Ice hockey | An NHL player got a skate in his face – 75 stitches in the face and a return to the rink

Morgan Barron was quilted and returned to the game as cage head.

Vancouver

Winnipeg Jets Morgan Barron’s the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender’s face shook By Lauren Brossoit into the skates in a way that scared even the one who fought with Borran by Chandler Stephenson.

Stephenson looked concerned to find out about Barron’s injuries before the Jets center left the locker room.

Barron, who left the game in the opening set, returned to the ice shortly before the middle of the second set. Sportsnet’s TV broadcast reported that the center forward returned to the rink except for the so-called cage-shaped helmet on his head and 75 stitches in the corner of his eye.