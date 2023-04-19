Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | An NHL player got a skate in his face – 75 stitches in the face and a return to the rink

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | An NHL player got a skate in his face – 75 stitches in the face and a return to the rink

Morgan Barron was quilted and returned to the game as cage head.

Vancouver

Winnipeg Jets Morgan Barron’s the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender’s face shook By Lauren Brossoit into the skates in a way that scared even the one who fought with Borran by Chandler Stephenson.

Stephenson looked concerned to find out about Barron’s injuries before the Jets center left the locker room.

Barron, who left the game in the opening set, returned to the ice shortly before the middle of the second set. Sportsnet’s TV broadcast reported that the center forward returned to the rink except for the so-called cage-shaped helmet on his head and 75 stitches in the corner of his eye.

#Ice #hockey #NHL #player #skate #face #stitches #face #return #rink

See also  Basketball Ukrainian NBA duo condemned Russian hostilities: 'Ukrainians want to decide their fate'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The ‘minute of God’ returned: agonizing triumph of Santa Fe in the Cup; the goals

The 'minute of God' returned: agonizing triumph of Santa Fe in the Cup; the goals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result