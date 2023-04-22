Saturday, April 22, 2023
Ice hockey | An incredible solution in the Mestis final: Kiekko-Espoo put the puck into an empty own goal in overtime

April 22, 2023
Ice hockey | An incredible solution in the Mestis final: Kiekko-Espoo put the puck into an empty own goal in overtime

Kiekko-Espoo lost at home with a special goal.

Ice hockey The Mesti finals saw a really special ending when Kiekko-Espoo and Imatra Ketterä met in Espoo on Saturday.

The winning goal of the match came only in the second overtime and in a very rare way.

Kiekko-Espoo was getting the upper hand. Keeper Walter Ignatjew went to the substitution box so that the team could get a sixth fielder on the ice.

Unfortunately for the home team, their own player sent the puck into the empty goal. This is how Ketterä won the match with a score of 3–2 and took a 2–1 lead in the match series.

The story is completed.

