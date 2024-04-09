Ice hockey | An important victory for KalPa, the rejected equalizer in the final seconds spoke – “Not a goal under any circumstances”

KalPa took its first victory in the SM league semi-final series against Tappara.

in the SM league The third semi-final match between Tappara and KalPa in Tampere came to a dramatic end when the hosts Valtteri Kemläinen sivalta's 2-2 equalizer was rejected at the end of a long video review 3.3 seconds before the end of the match.

The referees disallowed the goal on the field but then reviewed the situation for a long time on video. In the situation Brother Matti Savinainen and Jesper Mattila struggled the KalPa guard Stefanos Lekkas in front, and at the same time the paint moved out of place.

In the end, the rejection of the goal heated up emotions both in the stands of the Tampere arena and in the Tappara changing room.

“I think Savinainen didn't even have a chance to get out of that area. But this time it went like this, it doesn't help to complain”, Tappara's 1-0 lead goal in the opening set with a skate Oiva Keskinen said.

See also Skiing | Therese Johaug, 35, returned to the track in an overwhelming manner Aapeli Räsänen scored KalPa's winning goal.

With two KalPa, who started the semifinals with a loss, still got involved in the fight for the final place with a 2–1 win and narrowed the semifinal series to 1–2.

Raised by Tappara Aapeli Räsänen scored the winning goal in the early part of the final set Jaakko Rissanen insightful serving. Räsäsen had a clear opinion about Tappara's disallowed goal in the final moments.

“Not a goal by any means. You always have to take the context into account. Everyone knows what happened in the last game. If this had been approved, then it would have been an interesting situation,” said Räsänen.

The fourth semi-final match will be played on Friday in Kuopio. You can make it to the finals with four wins.