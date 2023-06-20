Ice hockey | An exceptional sponsor deal with the Jokers: “The contract is unusually large”

Especially in Mestis conditions, the Helsinki club’s giant deal can be considered exceptional on the Finnish scale.

Domestic is buzzing around the Jokers, who have returned to the map of representative hockey. The fan share issue of the Helsinki club, which will play in Mestis next season, was a success, and its sponsorship sales also seem to be taking off.

Of particular interest is the cooperation agreement between Jokeri and sports equipment manufacturer Warrior Sports. According to Ilta-Sanomi’s information, this is one of the sponsorship deals of all time in Finnish club hockey.

According to several insider sources, the contract is for five years and has a total value of no less than two million euros – in other words, 400,000 euros per season.

“The contract is unusually large. Otherwise, I can’t really open its contents”, chairman of the board of Jokerit Helsinki Oy Mikko Saarni comment.

Responsible for Nordic sales at Warrior Sports Teemu Numminen says the agreement is “exceptional” in Mestis conditions.

“The deal is significant in terms of size. I believe it will satisfy both parties”, Numminen states.

Mikko Saarni, chairman of Jokeri’s board of directors, confirms that the cooperation agreement is “rarely large”.

Normally According to sources, the contracts between the equipment suppliers and the Mestis clubs are worth a maximum of 50,000 euros per season, and even that magnitude only applies to some of the clubs in the country’s second highest league level.

“Even though Jokerit will play in Mestis at the beginning, we wanted to invest in cooperation with the club. We believe that Jokerie’s brand is so strong that it already gets the same attention value in Mestis as the SM league clubs”, explains Numminen.

Based on IS’s report, the biggest individual sponsorship deals in the SM league are around 500,000 euros per season.

“However, not all clubs have such large individual partners, and even the largest clubs only have maybe one or at most a few such big sponsors,” says a solid club influencer.

“Many times it is the deals from the equipment suppliers that are the biggest in terms of total value.”

Jokerit has announced its goal to return to the SM league. However, for at least the first two seasons, the club will play in Mestis, because no new teams will be accepted into the SM league during that time.