Ice hockey | Already the fourth consecutive defeat for HIFK – 17-year-old Kasper Halttus was tackled badly in the head

The disappointed home crowd whistled IFK, who fell to the second last place in the league, out of the rink.

HIFK–KalPa 0–3

Ice hockey Stuck at the bottom of the league, Helsinki IFK’s difficulties continued on Wednesday against KalPa. The 0–3 loss was IFK’s fourth in a row.

IFK, which scored the fewest hits in the league (23), was scoreless for the second game in a row. At the same time, the team’s goalless streak already stretched to 150 minutes and 20 seconds.

“The guy didn’t really get such dangerous scoring opportunities. A great away game from us”, KalPa’s goalkeeper, who played his second clean sheet of the season and made 33 saves Juha Jatkola recounted the match in an interview with C More.

IFK’s series ranking, which is in a losing streak, dropped to 14th place after Wednesday’s round. SaiPa is now behind IFK in the standings.

In addition to the points, IFK also lost one player, the 17-year-old striker Kasper Halttunen was injured by Colby Sissons after tackling him badly in the head.

Sissons, who received a shower command, will be banned from the game if the discipline is up.

Sword solved the expected low-scoring match midway through the second period by hitting the puck Niilo Halonen back twice in four minutes.

First Aleksi Klemetti waved the net after a handsome pattern Juuso Könenen and Aapeli Räsänen preliminary work. A moment later Saku Salmela underpowered his shot Tuomas Kiiskinen after takeoff.

“IFK’s board of directors lacks an idea. It doesn’t have fast enough paces, and then we open up [Otso] To the shorelinewho is not an importer of the puck,” C More’s expert Ari Vallin said after the 0–2 goal.

IFK’s superiority has been the worst in the league since the beginning of the season. In its 15 matches, it has scored only two overtime hits. On Wednesday, IFK lost superiority for nine minutes.

“An awful lot of blocks, and especially that five-minute av was executed with great quality,” said Jatkola, satisfied with the understrength.

Räsänen embellished KalPa’s goal balance at the end of the final set.

The Golden Helmet scored his sixth hit and 15th point of the season with luck from the IFK defender by Johan Motin through when looking for a pass from the corner of the goal to the back post with superior strength.

IFK will play its next game on Friday at home against Tampere Ilves. Like IFK, Ilves has lost its four previous matches.