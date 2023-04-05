Friday, April 7, 2023
Ice hockey | Already four goals in the opening set in Tampere, Tappara leads HIFK 3–1 – HS follows

April 5, 2023
Ice hockey | Already four goals in the opening set in Tampere, Tappara leads HIFK 3–1 – HS follows

HIFK got into the match without several important players.

Helsinki IFK and Tappara of Tampere will play the third semi-final match in Tampere on Wednesday. The match wins in the series are tied at 1–1 before the game. The match started at 18:30.

HIFK enters the match with a broken wing, as the team is missing central attackers Juha Jääskä and Eetu Koivistoinena winger Sebastian Dyk and defender Ilari Melart.

HS will follow the match in the live tracking below this story.

