Tuesday, January 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Alexander Stubb condemned the puck manager’s comments on Russia: “A clear lack of understanding”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
in World Europe
0

Alexander Stubb was not convinced by Luc Tardif’s words.

Finland former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb harshly criticized the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF by Luc Tardif statements regarding Russia’s return to international ice hockey competitions.

Tardif, who was on a visit to Helsinki on Tuesday, emphasized that the possible return of Russia and Belarus to international hockey is not due to moral or political reasons.

Picture: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Magazine photo

“We don’t let political pressure influence our decisions. We have to make decisions outside of moral issues. We organize hockey events, we don’t solve the world’s problems,” Tardif said.

Stubb was unimpressed by Tardif’s comments.

“I am not particularly impressed by the IIHF president’s statements in Helsinki today. A clear lack of understanding of the link between politics and sports,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Statements you imagine to be ‘safe’ end up looking ‘immoral’. Russia is out as long as it is in Ukraine,” the Finnish politician continued.

See also  Dutch report on possible war crime by Australian soldiers in Uruzgan is missing

Russia and Belarus were banned from international hockey in February of last year. However, Tardif has stated on several occasions that he wants Russia and Belarus back as quickly as possible.

He said on Monday that returning while the war in Ukraine was still going on would be difficult, but not completely impossible.

“I wouldn’t say impossible, but I don’t know how it would be possible. Traveling in the current situation is difficult. When the war is on, players from Russia and Belarus cannot travel. That would be a big problem,” Tardif said.

#Ice #hockey #Alexander #Stubb #condemned #puck #managers #comments #Russia #clear #lack #understanding

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In the Corriere Salute: who to contact when Alzheimer's is suspected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result