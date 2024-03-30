Ice hockey | Alexander Stubb appeared at the ice rink in Helsinki – followed the HIFK match like other men

A convinced HIFK supporter supported his own in the ice rink in Helsinki.

HIFK is trying a rather rare trick, advancing in the playoff series in a 0–3 loss position. On Saturday, the Helsinki club tied the quarter-final series against the Pelicans to 3-3.

On Saturday, a very familiar man was sitting in the galleries of the Helsinki ice hall. The president of the Republic Alexander Stubb was kicked out of the stands of the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink in Helsinki during the match.

Stubb is known as a passionate supporter of HIFK. His father, a longtime hockey influencer Goran Stubb sat with his son and two other people in the stands, surrounded by regular fans.

The president sat behind the ice blocks at the red line.

Alexander Stubb played hockey as a junior. The sport is close to his heart.

When young Stubb played hockey in HIFK's juniors, but the food was not enough to reach the top. The close relationship with the club has continued well into adulthood.

For the second time, the president was briefly kicked out of the Helsinki club. On Thursday, she joined HJK Oy's CEO at the meeting of HJK's women's representative team Aki Riihilahten with.

According to HJK, Stubb also promised to come to support the team as long as the weather warms up.

HIFK won Saturday's match 2–1. He scored the winning goal in the first overtime Jori Lehterä.

The decisive seventh game of the series will be played on Tuesday in Lahti.

