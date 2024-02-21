The NHL's criticized Russian star is scoring goals again.

His generation from being named the best scorer About Aleksandr Ovechkin not much was heard during the autumn season.

The 38-year-old Russian star of the Washington Capitals wandered completely in the shadows for the first months of the season.

Ovechkin scored a modest six goals for him in the first 33 games of the season. Speculation about the final freezing of the heavy-set Ovechkin in the world number one series took more turns.

At the turn of the year however, the pace has increased since – especially in recent weeks.

The night before Wednesday, Ovetški scored 2+1 when Washington crushed the New Jersey Devils 6–2 on their home ice.

Ovechkin has been on a hot streak, scoring eight goals and 12 points in the last eight games. Ovechkin has scored 10 goals and 21 points in 18 games since December 30.

During his hot streak, the striker has risen to the top of the Capitals' internal points market. Now there are 41 (16+25) points in 51 matches.

In the process the familiar song about Ovechkin's goal record chase has come to life again. Especially in the North American media, the situation has been actively monitored in recent years.

The NHL's all-time point and goal king Wayne Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1487 regular season games in his NHL career. Ovechkin is currently 56 goals away from Gretzky's all-time scoring record.

In Europe, Ovechkin has been viewed more critically, as he has publicly supported the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“He's my president,” Ovechkin said after Putin invaded Ukraine two years ago, though at the same time he hoped for an end to the war.

Ovechkin has two years remaining on his current five-year, $47.5 million deal after this season.