Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Ice hockey | Aleksandr Ovechkin reached the 800 goal club in the NHL

December 14, 2022
in World Europe
The Washington Capitals forward reached the milestone with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Three scoring night lifted the Washington Capitals Aleksandr Ovechkin as the third player in history to score 800 goals in the NHL regular season.

Ovetškin scored the 798th and 799th hits of his career in the opening set and reached another century with a hat trick in the third set in 46:34.

The hits of the Russian striker led the Capitals to a 7-3 away win over the Chicago Blackhawks. In addition to his goals, Oveshkin assisted one goal.

Before Ovechkin, 800 regular season goals the border have only broken in the NHL Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. Gretzky hit 894 times in the regular season and Howe 801 times.

Finns have the most NHL regular season goals Teemu in Selänte, who netted 684 times in the NHL regular season. Selänne is 12th on the all-time list. There is another Finn in the top 20: 601 goals scored Jari Kurri.

Ovechk too has played 1,305 games in the NHL regular season with 800+644=1,444 and 147 playoff games with 72+69=141 points.

He did the first ones two goals already in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets in October 2005.

