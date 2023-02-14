The star player of the Washington Capitals has announced that he is leaving for Moscow.

NHL team Washington Capitals captain and number one point guard Alexander Ovechkin will fly to Russia in the near future and miss a few regular season games.

The Capitals tweeted on Tuesday that Ovechkin is going to Russia for family reasons.

Russian of MatchTV according to Ovechkin is flying to Moscow because the star forward’s father is ill.

Ovechk too, 37, is chasing the NHL’s all-time scoring record. This season, he has scored 32 goals and a total of 54 power points.

The Russian star has been in the teeth of the European media this season for his connections to Vladimir Putin. In North America, Ovechkin has been treated more softly and he appeared with his son at the NHL star event a week ago.

Oveshkin skipper Capitals are currently in a tight battle for a playoff spot. That’s just two points above the play-off line with 27 games to play.