Wednesday, February 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Aleksandr Ovechkin is going to Russia in the middle of the season because of his father’s illness

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Aleksandr Ovechkin is going to Russia in the middle of the season because of his father’s illness

The star player of the Washington Capitals has announced that he is leaving for Moscow.

NHL team Washington Capitals captain and number one point guard Alexander Ovechkin will fly to Russia in the near future and miss a few regular season games.

The Capitals tweeted on Tuesday that Ovechkin is going to Russia for family reasons.

Russian of MatchTV according to Ovechkin is flying to Moscow because the star forward’s father is ill.

Ovechk too, 37, is chasing the NHL’s all-time scoring record. This season, he has scored 32 goals and a total of 54 power points.

The Russian star has been in the teeth of the European media this season for his connections to Vladimir Putin. In North America, Ovechkin has been treated more softly and he appeared with his son at the NHL star event a week ago.

Oveshkin skipper Capitals are currently in a tight battle for a playoff spot. That’s just two points above the play-off line with 27 games to play.

See also  NATO | Eva's survey: NATO membership would improve security but conscription should be maintained, majority of Finns estimate

#Ice #hockey #Aleksandr #Ovechkin #Russia #middle #season #fathers #illness

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Turkey and Syria: final death toll could be between 75,000 and 90,000

Turkey and Syria: final death toll could be between 75,000 and 90,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result