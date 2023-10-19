Ice hockey | Aleksandr Ovechkin and Washington have a bad start to the NHL season

Aleksandr Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are not doing well. Detroit’s Ville Husso made the save in the win over Pittsburgh.

of the NHL the Eastern Conference’s up-and-coming, playoff-hungry Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings toasted to convincing victories, while the Eastern giants of the last decade, the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, were left at their feet.

The Senators beat the Capitals by as much as 6–1.

Ottawa got a long-needed reinforcement to its lineup after not playing for almost the entire last season Josh Norris jumped into the bag.

Norris, who had recovered from a shoulder injury, immediately scored two goals, of which the first, a 2-0 advantage goal in the opening set, was the winning goal of the match.

Ottawa’s most efficient player had scored three goals Tim Stützle. Finnish guard Joonas Korpisalo followed from the bench when he was in charge of defense Anton Forsberg stopped 23 shots. of Washington Darcy Kuemper also blocked 23 shots.

Capitals skipper Alexander Ovechkin has got his first assist point of the season for the team’s only one, but the Russian has not scored any goals.

The statistics service Opta reported that Ovechkin, who played in 1,496 NHL regular season and playoff games, went without even a shot on goal for the first time in his entire NHL career.

In places the heated match in Detroit began Yevgeny Malkin with a quick lead.

Then, however, the host team took command, running away to a 4–1 lead in the second set. The Red Wings Ville Husso kept his team in the lead with big saves, even in the final set Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust even surprised the Finn.

Ville Husso prevented Detroit from winning.

The last two hits of the Red Wings, who won the match 6–3, were scored while Pittsburgh was playing without a goaltender.