Ice hockey | Aleksandr Barkov senior moves to Russia to coach

57-year-old Barkov previously captained the Estonian youth national team.

Aleksandr Barkov senior has been hired to the coaching team of the junior team of the Russian ice hockey club Spartak Moscow, according to the club from the bulletin.

Florida Panthers superstar Aleksander Barkov junior father played for the Moscow club in 1988–1993. During his playing career, he also represented Tappara and Sibir Novosibirsk for a long time.

He has lived in Tampere for almost 30 years.

Barkov, now 57, jumped into coaching after his playing career. He has been piloting the Estonian youth ice hockey team since last season.

Barkov spoke recently in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi about his work as Estonian youth national team coach.

“Hockey is not terribly professional here in Estonia,” he said.

At the same time, he stated that Finland is a better place for young players to develop their careers than neighboring Russia. He gave an example from his own son’s life.

“When “Little Sasha” was still young, sixteen years old, there was a call from Russia. The coach of Dynamo Moscow said, come to us, you will immediately get into the lineup in the KHL. They offered a place as a second center or even a first center,” Barkov said and continued:

“I said he has all the skills, he just needs the physique. And Finland is the best place to develop physics. Not any Russia,” Barkov senior said.

In the interview, the elder Barkov did not take a position on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but stated that the war was “a bad thing”.