Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov’s overtime goal propelled Florida to victory

Raanta saved Carolina’s goal 33 times, Florida’s Knight saved a clean sheet.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home.

The hosts skated to a 1–0 lead Nick Cousins with the opening goal, which he scored with a good nine minutes left in the match.

After a scoreless second period, Florida’s lead was increased by the team’s Finnish skipper with a power play goal around the middle of the final period Alexander Barkov.

He completed the final score to an empty net in the very last seconds of the match Sam Bennettwhose 3–0 goal recorded an assist Anton Lundell.

The strongest scorer of the match was Florida’s Canadian defender Brandon Montourwho picked up an assist on every single goal for his team.

Carolina’s goal was guarded by a Finnish goalkeeper in the match Antti Raanta, who made a total of 33 saves during the match. With the home team’s goal, the goal was saved Spencer Knight. The Florida keeper stopped a total of 40 shots.

Carolina Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Teräväinen were on the ice for twenty minutes, but left the rink with no power points. Aho shot towards Florida’s goal six times and Teräväinen five times.

Florida’s ranks lacked power points Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksi Heponiemi.

The Panthers played on home ice without the club’s top scorer this season Matthew Tkachukwho has accumulated five goals and 12 assist points since the beginning of the season.

Tkachuk was suspended for two games over the weekend after hitting the Los Angeles goalie with a high stick Jonathan Quick. Due to the suspension, Tkachuk also missed the match against the Anaheim Ducks, which the team also won.

In Wednesday’s game, Florida picked up its second straight win, while Carolina lost its second game in a row.

Both teams have won eight times during the early season, but Carolina has one game less.