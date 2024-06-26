Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov’s neighbor was surprised in the morning – the Finnish champion captain knocked on the door

Hockey|South Florida is celebrating the historic Stanley Cup. The championship parade will not be held until Sunday.

Florida The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in Finnish time early Tuesday morning on their home ice. In the process About Aleksander Barkov became the first ever Finnish NHL champion captain.

The championship has been celebrated with devotion in South Florida for more than a day. After the match, the party continued in the home arena until late into the night, until the new champions went to recycle the Stanley Cup trophy in the open air.

Floridian radio host Paul Castronovo tells about quite an incident on social media right at the beginning of the championship celebrations.

Castronovo says that he was Barkov’s neighbor for about ten years, until he moved elsewhere a few months ago. When the Panthers won the championship, Castronovo says that there was a knock on the door the very next night at four o’clock. Behind the door was Barkov with the championship trophy.

Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to the kitchen table to admire in the morning.

When the captain had gone to present the trophy in a private residence, it was taken for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean.

Several videos of Panthers players with the Stanley Cup on the beaches of Fort Lauderdale have been posted on social media.

Captain Based on the footage, Barkov has taken good care of the trophy.

In a picture taken Tuesday morning local time, Barkov is sitting on the back rack of a golf cart with the trophy next to him.

Based on the photo, it looks like the golf cart is being driven by Florida’s second star player Matthew Tkachuk father, NHL legend Keith Tkachuk.

At the championship party apparently, during the first day or so, you haven’t had time to close your eyes.

The party has been closely held on the shores of Fort Lauderdale’s beach boulevard. Among other things, at the famous Elbo Room beach bar.

In one video, Barkov shouts at the customers of the nutrition store by raising the championship trophy.

Florida is not known as a particularly fanatical puck area, so despite the historic achievement, the Panthers’ players have been able to celebrate the championship quite peacefully in Fort Lauderdale.

In one video, Barkov is holding the trophy shirtless on the street with his young apprentice Anton Lundell next to him. The two politely wait for the traffic lights to change.

To the North American of course, the championship parade is an integral part of sports culture.

Usually I organize it a couple of days after the championship, but this time the Panthers have to postpone it until Sunday.

Quite a bull week is currently underway in the NHL. As soon as Thursday, an award gala will be held in Las Vegas, Friday and Saturday are dedicated to the booking ceremony, where the management of the Panthers will also be present. Therefore, the entire group will not be gathered for the parade until Sunday.

The Florida Panthers are a special team because they don’t actually have a hometown. The team was originally founded in the 1990s in Miami, but since then its home arena has moved more than 50 kilometers away to the city of Sunrise.

However, Sunrise, located on the edge of the marshland, has little else besides the arena and a large shopping center next to it, so most of the Panthers’ players live less than 30 kilometers away in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The championship parade is also held there.

In addition to Barkov and Lundell, the Stanley Cup was celebrated by Finns Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.