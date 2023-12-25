Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov would take one feature from Teemu Selänte

Aleksander Barkov is one goal away from fourth place in the all-time goal statistics of Finnish NHL players.

in the NHL started ten years ago Alexander Barkov is in his sixth season as captain of the Florida Panthers and is already rising to the top three in the scoring statistics of Finns in the league.

They are ahead of Barkov in the statistics Teemu Selänne (684 goals), Jari Kurri (601), Olli Jokinen (321) and just a stone's throw away Saku Koivu 255 with his hit.

“I have followed them when I was young and dreamed that one day I could play here in the NHL myself. Now it's incredible that I'm on the same list,” describes Barkov.

“Great, but I'm sure it will feel even better after the career,” he continues.

Selänne and his partners each played more than a thousand games in the NHL. Barkov only has 694 regular season games and 254+409=663 points.

On Saturday, the Panthers defeated their last spring's final opponent, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 4–2. The season's scoring formula was strengthened in the 30th match with two passes to form 11+21=33.

“At the moment, we are trying to focus only on what is essential,” Barkov reminds us.

Barkov has been raising the bar regularly since his first year in the NHL.

“Always a goal set for the next season. But now that you think about it, it hasn't been terribly long, even though ten years seems like a long time. Can remember quite a lot of things even from the first season”.

of the NHL No weaknesses can be found in Barkov, who is considered among the best. And which one does he like more, finishing or initiating hits?

“Both equally enjoyable, there is no difference between them. As long as the team scores goals and we don't concede, I'm happy,” Barkov says.

Barkov once followed Selänte's career to admire. Which characteristic would Barkov take from Selänte?

“Probably the greed for goals, not so much scoring,” Barkov replies.

“When there's a goal and a chance to get to the goal, it's how hard he worked for it.”

Slänne still amazed after his career. The imagery training worked so that he still remembered every hit he made.

“If I start to remember now, I'll probably remember every one (of my goals). After all, it's nice to score a goal, and you remember them, how they came about,” Barkov reflected.

Aleksander Barkov has scored 11 goals this season.

Expiring Barkov is Colorado's second in the season's point exchange for Finnish NHL players Mikko Rantanen after (17+25=42). Next up are Carolina's Sebastian Aho (13+18=31) and Dallas Roope Hintz (11+17=28).

Barkov praises the trio. According to him, the players are comprehensive and play excellently in both directions.

In addition, the physical characteristics are at the top level of the league.

“Hine (Hintz) is really fast and good at sliding. He can create scoring chances with his speed alone. Sepe (Aho) creates good goal chances with his game concept”.

“By the way, Rane (Rantanen) is just really good with and without the puck. Really good at protecting the puck and scoring goals and helping teammates to be better”.

During the tight season, Barkov keeps in contact with NHL players outside his own club most often Patrik Laine with. The focus is on the Panthers doing well.

“It was a good start. We have to get back to the same level of struggle and to want to win more,” Barkov says.

In achieving his goals, Barkov's body is eight kilograms lighter compared to last season.

“I too have had good and bad periods this season, but for the most part the movement feels (lighter) better,” Barkov reveals.