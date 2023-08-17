Aleksander Barkov and the rest of the Florida Panthers players will now be able to get into better games.

In autumn Started as GM of 2020 Florida Panthers Bill Zito has in just under three years reshuffled the composition of the team to a large extent.

Zito, 58, has brought a superstar to Florida with his aggressive game moves Matthew Tkachukunder whose leadership the Panthers played in the Stanley Cup finals last summer.

“He knows his job and has assembled a good team around him. Zito has come to do work and not to watch. Everyone is fully involved and wants to succeed”, the team captain Alexander Barkov characterizes.

“The bar has been raised high, and anything below that bar is not enough in daily work – no matter who it is,” Barkov says.

How is the communication between the captain and the GM?

“We’re calling. We don’t always talk about hockey, but sometimes about other things, like what color lamps to put in the sauna.”

“It’s a good balance. Right in the middle of the summer, you don’t start thinking about the playbook. And it doesn’t matter to me what style of game we play. He can communicate really well with every single person.”

Lamps to the sauna.

The Panthers have now also got a Finnish-style sauna in connection with the new dressing room in their home arena.

“Zito has a history in Finland. He has fallen in love with the sauna and Finnish culture. A little Finnishness can be seen in daily activities. He tries to speak Finnish all the time, which is really funny,” says Barkov.

Markus Lehdon Zito, who founded the ACME agency with by Tim Thomas, Brian Rafalski, by Cory Murphy and by Tim Stapletonwho then popped up to the NHL.

Zito moved to the club side in 2013, when Jarmo Kekäläinen washed him as his assistant to Columbus.

Let’s get back still to that sauna. Barkov confesses to being a hard sauna-goer.

“The Yankees usually don’t have similar saunas and opportunities. It’s really great that now there is a proper sauna in the booth and you can actually go there to warm up.”

As an experience, taking a sauna in Florida’s climate is of course different than in Finland.

Barkov also sees that sauna use in the US is more of a sophisticated affair, while in the North it is done more for pleasure.”

“It is taken more in terms of recovery. We go to the sauna and the cold pool. In Finland, in connection with lake swimming, it’s more just fun. There [Pohjois-Amerikassa] let’s think more precisely with stopwatches, that we sit for exactly five minutes. I don’t think so, but every country has its own customs.”