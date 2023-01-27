Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov will be able to participate in the NHL all-star game after all

Aleksander Barkov is playing in the star match for the second time in his career.

Florida Panthers’ Finnish star Alexander Barkov see you at the NHL hockey league star game.

The NHL All Star event from the 2nd to the 5th. February’s host Panthers captain Barkov replaces the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic division team by Auston Matthewswho is injured.

For Barkov, the NHL All-Star Game is the second in his career. He was also involved in 2018. Barkov is second in the Panthers’ point statistics this season.