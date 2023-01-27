Saturday, January 28, 2023
Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov will be able to participate in the NHL all-star game after all

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in World Europe
0

Aleksander Barkov is playing in the star match for the second time in his career.

Florida Panthers’ Finnish star Alexander Barkov see you at the NHL hockey league star game.

The NHL All Star event from the 2nd to the 5th. February’s host Panthers captain Barkov replaces the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic division team by Auston Matthewswho is injured.

For Barkov, the NHL All-Star Game is the second in his career. He was also involved in 2018. Barkov is second in the Panthers’ point statistics this season.

