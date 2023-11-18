Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov was executed in the NHL – “This is terrible”

Florida Panthers Finnish captain Aleksander Barkov was injured.

Hard-tempered Captain of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov was injured early Saturday morning Finnish time in the away game against Anaheim.

At the beginning of the third period, Barkov received a pass to the center zone and went past the Ducks defender Jackson LaCombe. However, the 22-year-old Yankee put his foot in the way, and Barkov flew from the knee tackle to the ice.

– This is terrible, the commentator of Bally Sports wailed while watching the slow motion of the situation.

The Finnish captain slid out of the rink and didn’t put any weight on his left leg. He continued straight to the dressing room, accompanied by a maintenance man. Barkov did not return to the match.

The jury checked the video to see if LaCombe’s trick had ingredients for a big punishment. In the end, however, he was sentenced to only two minutes for struggling.

Florida head coach Paul Maurice did not give an update on the severity of Barkov’s injury after the match.

According to Maurice, Barkov’s situation is being investigated at home in Florida, where the Panthers headed after the Anaheim game.

First center Barkov has scored 6+11=17 in his 16 matches of the season.

In the eastern one Florida, ranked third in the conference, beat Anaheim 2–1. The goal tap of the season has finally opened Eetu Luostarinen completed the visitors’ 1–0 goal in the first period. Anton Lundell in turn picked up the assists on both of Florida’s goals.