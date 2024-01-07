Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov put up really hard power points against Colorado

Aleksander Barkov beat Mikko Rantase in the meeting between the Finnish superstars of the NHL.

of the NHL The Florida Panthers, who are strong in the top teams, already won their seventh consecutive victory when they defeated the Colorado Avalanche on the away field in Denver with goals of 8-4.

Panthers' Finnish star, captain Alexander Barkov returned to the rink wearing a so-called aquarium-style helmet. Barkov got in his previous match against Vegas by Alec Martinez elbow to head.

The slightly worse than usual field of vision didn't bother me in a decisive way, at least. Barkov scored four goals against Colorado. In his previous NHL career, he has been able to score four assists twice.

Barkov now has a whopping 13 assist points from his last seven matches.

Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set of the match. Carter Verhaeghe opened the goal taps, and after that Florida's number one fist led by Barkov mocked Colorado's equivalent, by Nathan MacKinnon led superfield.

Colorado tied the score in the second set. Mikko Rantanen was arranging a 1-3 narrowing and a 3-3 leveling.

The game was decided in the third period when Sam Reinhart finished with a hat trick for a 5-4 goal in 45:59, after which the Panthers ran away.

It scored its last two goals on empty nets – though Matthew Tkachuk During the 7-4 goal, Colorado's goaltender Alexander Georgiev was still on the side of the rink, even though he had already left the mouth of his goal.