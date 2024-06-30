Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov laughed at all the footwear – Florida’s championship parade got its share of ridicule

Hockey|The Florida Panthers organized a championship parade, the number of participants of which left much to be desired.

of the NHL The Florida Panthers, who won the championship, i.e. the Stanley Cup, for the first time in their history organized a championship parade on Sunday, and especially the team’s Finnish captain Alexander Barkov was well on display.

The weather didn’t exactly spare the Panthers fans, as rain poured down from the sky in Fort Lauderdale.

The parade garnered quite a bit of ridicule on social media for the small number of participants. The parade was described, among other things, as “the most pathetic of all time” and “ridiculous”.

NBC reports that “hundreds have gathered in Fort Lauderdale,” which speaks volumes for the turnout.

The sides of the roads didn’t really crowd people, which is probably influenced not only by the weather, but also by the lack of roots of the team. South Florida is also not known as a particularly puck-crazy area.

However, it did not bother Barkov, for example.

That’s where the other star of the team is Matthew Tkachuk enjoyed his drink on a miniature model of the Stanley Cup stand, Barkov took a bite out of both the sandal and the sneaker. He also participated in the latter celebration Anton Lundell.

Panthers is a special team because it doesn’t actually have a hometown. The team was originally founded in the 1990s in Miami, but since then its home arena has moved more than 50 kilometers away to the city of Sunrise.

However, Sunrise, located on the edge of the marshland, has little else besides the arena and a large shopping center next to it, so most of the Panthers’ players live less than 30 kilometers away in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

However, the supporters who came to the championship parade were rewarded when the players offered a drink directly from the championship trophy from the roof of the bus.

Barkov’s name was on the lips of supporters, as you can see from the attached video.