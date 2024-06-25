Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov celebrated with his family on the ice – his mother told how fatherhood has raised the NHL star

Hockey|Aleksander Barkov spoke about his fatherhood in a warm tone.

Sunrise

Florida Panthers champion captain Alexander Barkov received emotional congratulations from his family on the ice of Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers are celebrating the first Stanley Cup in club history. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2–1 in a tiebreaker.

Barkov, 28, was giving comments to the media amidst the hype of the championship, when suddenly Barkov’s mother appeared in the background Olga Barkova took his son in a warm embrace. The hug was long and the emotions were on the surface.

“There were quite a lot of things going through my mind. I didn’t really have time to think about how much they have helped me during my career and life. They have always been supportive. It’s great that I was able to share this moment with them,” Barkov rejoiced, his voice shaking a little.

After a while, Barkov was able to take his 2.5-year-old son in his arms and share a special moment with his son. Barkov’s son’s mother and older brother were also present at the special moment Yura Barkov.

from Barkov quietly became a father in December 2021. Barkov has not spoken publicly about his fatherhood, but in the midst of the championship hype, the Finnish star spoke warmly about being a father.

“He has been one of the biggest joys for a couple of years. Know that there are bigger things than hockey. This will rise to the very top.”

“As a father, I have recognized that there are bigger things in life than hockey. Every day when you see the boy, you realize that there is something more to this than hockey. It’s amazing,” Barkov smiled broadly.

Barkov has said that he dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup since he was a little boy. Now he got to share a special moment with his own son.

“Of course, I didn’t believe it when I was very young, when I came here, that you could party with a boy. Or I don’t know if I can even now, when he seems to be sleeping,” Barkov grinned.

Barkov’s mother Olga has seen great growth in her son with fatherhood. Mom is positively surprised.

“He’s a really good father. We didn’t think it was possible, but little by little he has become a real father. They are so close. He’s here, of course, because mom is here in Florida. When he’s visiting us in Finland, his mouth is constantly watering and he says that dad is the best,” Olga said.

According to Olga Barkova, the two-year-old son keeps Aleksander busy when he constantly has to play football. It sounds like Barkov’s son is also growing into an enthusiastic player at a fast pace.

“Yes, we hope so. Jura said he has a really good right leg. I said, absolutely not football, but hockey,” Olga laughed.