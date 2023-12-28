Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov and Sebastian Aho forged strong performances – the first career NHL goal for the Finnish surprise player

Sebastian Aho and Aleksander Barkov excelled. Valtteri Puustinen opened the goal account in the NHL.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers took a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on away ice. Finnish striker, captain of Florida Alexander Barkov assisted on all three of his team's goals.

Florida eventually won the match 3–2. Tampa Bay stretched Florida's lead in the final period with two goals, but Florida's consistent goal per period was enough for the win, in addition to great goaltending.

Barkov's Florida is in the top three of the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

In the last five matches, the attacker from Tampere has scored one goal and three assists.

“We have to play simply and hard. This match was not easy, but when you work a lot and everyone is on the same page, this kind of thing happens”, Barkov commented right after the Tampa match ended.

True to his style, Barkov thanked everyone in the team profusely in the interview, especially the goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky.

“He is incomprehensible. He gives us every day a chance to win. Especially in the third set, he stopped important pucks,” Barkov stated.

Bobrovski blocked pucks 27 times. Barkov, on the other hand, logged more than 19 game minutes.

Florida has won three of the last seven games. So Tampa's win was big, because the team plays right next to Florida.

Barkov is rising to fourth place in the all-time scoring statistics of Finnish players in the NHL. Barkov has 254 goals under his belt and Saku in Koivu 255. Above Barkov are also Teemu Selänne with 684 goals, Jari Kurri with 601 and Olli Jokinen with 321.

Carolina The Hurricanes Sebastian Aho on the other hand, scored four points as Carolina took a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Aho scored a goal and assisted three. The Finnish striker's momentum is wild, as Aho's balance in the last five matches is at least a point per game.

Carolina is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Sebastian Aho has been in great shape.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Finnish comet Valtteri Puustinen continued his strong streak with a goal and an assist as the Penguins cruised to a 7–0 victory over the New York Islanders. The goal was Puustisinen's first in his NHL career.

The head coach Mike Sullivan praised the Finnish striker a week ago, saying that Puustinen is smart and quick to learn, what fascinates Sullivan the most about the player.

“I think he's going to be a better player quickly because of that trait, and I think he's got a lot of talent for this game,” Sullivan said.