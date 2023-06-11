Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell were hit in the same chain: “Guys know how to play”

Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell played a strong match, but Florida suffered a loss.

Sunrise

Vegas Golden Knights took a 3–1 lead in the Stanley Cup finals series when they beat the Florida Panthers 3–2 away from home.

Vegas already took a 3-0 lead in the second period and seemed to be heading for victory, but the Panthers put on a good fight.

They played the main roles in it Alexander Barkov and Anton Lundell – be that as it may, Florida’s coaching left Lundell out of the playing six when the team sought an equalizer at the end without a goalkeeper.

Lundell was strongly present in the game from the opening set. Barkov came out better through chain changes.

The Panthers captain started the match by Anthony Duclair and Nick Cousins with but was left very alone in the rink with these two.

In the middle of the second set, Barkov started to play by Sam Reinhart and with Lundell. He already knows the duo from the regular season. The chemistries meet.

“We actually played with “Reino” and “Lunka” before. It felt really good. The guys know how to play. Sen knows that when you give them the puck, it will find its way back. We had good chances and could have scored more goals,” said Barkov.

Chain was responsible for both of Florida’s goals. Barkov, who missed points in the previous finals, cleared the power 1+1, Lundell was the second pitcher of the 2-3 reduction.

Barkov was pleased with the way Florida came together to fight for the win.

“We were in a losing position and had to find an equaliser. We played accordingly. We increased the tempo and tried to create chances. I think we didn’t open up from our play or steal from the defense. We played as we should”, Barkov saw.

“Of course, the opponent defended a little more and didn’t try to attack as much anymore, so we were able to do a lot of things on the puck.”

The Panthers are looking for faith in the fact that the first round of the playoffs against Boston also turned into a win from a 1-3 loss position.

“Everyone knows that this can be improved and we have done it before. There is no panic in any name, and we don’t think in vain”, assured Barkov.