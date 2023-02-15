Ice hockey | Aku Räty would change the Liiga series system – wants to get rid of clearance sales

Ilves Aku Räty would take a model from Sweden.

SM league the transfer border was unusually busy a year ago, when due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, numerous high-class reinforcements poured into the top teams.

Played in Kärp at that time Aku Räty21, was one of the players who was affected by the large influx of KHL players released from the Jokers.

“Yes, I was thinking about how it would be for my playing time when many big-name players come in at the same time. Even before that, I had played mainly in the three-four chain. My role was reduced, but I still got to play a bit.”

This year Räty’s atmosphere is completely different. Ilves has already made a specific purchase before, when the defender Filip Westerlund and the center Jarno Koskiranta joined the group.

“In that sense, the situation is completely different. When the head coach also changed last year [Lauri Mikkola – Lauri Marjamäki], then the season started again, as it were. Now, at most, there will be a confirming feeling that this team will make it to the end of the season”, Räty compared.

A rag says he’s following things around the league closely. Recently, he has been thinking about the clearance sales made by SaiPa and Sport.

If the attacker had the power, he would change the league’s series system so that a similar phenomenon would not happen again.

“I am of the opinion that in the racing series, competition for all possible things is the best model. If the stake was to avoid getting into the qualifiers until the end of the series and to survive through them, similar situations would not be seen. In that sense, the descriptive difference to Sweden is that many of those who have now left the league have moved there to strengthen teams for the upcoming qualifiers,” Räty pointed out.

“And a level measurement wouldn’t hurt Mestis either. I’m thinking about it from a sporting point of view, but I believe that betting games would definitely interest the viewers as well.”

Aku Räty put in a brace against HIFK on Wednesday.

A rag moved to Ilves for this season with the aim of developing as a player – to take on as big a role as possible in the league’s top team.

“In the beginning, it was a bit of a struggle, but the whole time has been better and better. I have been able to play with great players”, Räty summed up.

Räty has been seen the most Petri Kontiolan and Henrik Haapalan with. Ketju has been one of the most dangerous in the league since the turn of the year.

Räty has already set his new single-season goals and points record: 45. 14+20=34.

Many people have paid less attention to Räty’s development in the overall game.

He is the best forward in the entire league in the plus-minus statistic: + 20 (32–12). There are only three defenders up front. Maxim Matushkin +22, Thomas Gregoire and Jarkko Parikka +21.

“I hadn’t noticed that myself. Something has been done correctly in defense. Apparently the coaching has noticed it too, as I have now been able to play in the final moments in the last three games”, Räty reflected.

HIFK against Wednesday, the decision to gamble paid off. Räty took one important break and helped secure Ilves a sweet 3–2 win over HIFK.

Räty assisted Ilves’ opening goal and scored a 2–1 goal from the penalty spot.

“When the Villain [Petri Kontiola] was violated, I thought he himself was going to pull. When Pendo [Antti Pennanen] then ordered me to be a shot, I decided to implement one of my patent solutions”, Räty said.

The win lifted Ilves to second place in the league. Mathematically, winning the regular season is still possible, but it would require Luko to squat several games.

“We also had a small hiatus in terms of results, even though we didn’t play badly in all the losing games. It’s never nice to lose, but the experience could somehow strengthen us as a team.”

HIFK match the first half was a really strong performance from Ilves. HIFK stayed in those games with only two Kristian Vesalainen thanks to a handsome superiority goal.

In the final set, the match turned into a defensive battle, but Ilves handled it honorably.

For HIFK, the loss meant that climbing into the top six is ​​one notch more challenging. There are seven points behind the sixth-placed KalPa, and TPS and Ässät are also skipped in the table above.