Ice hockey | Aku Räty, who experienced the pain of defeat in Kärpi, is now going wild in Tampere

Aku Räty shines as one of Ilves’ most important solvers.

Tampere

Aku Rädyn last season ended in Kärppie’s shirt with a loss to Ilves in the seventh quarter-final.

In the decisive match, he attacked in a small role in the Oulu team’s foursome Arttu Hyryn and by Petter Emanuelsson with.

A year ago, the number one hero of the Nokia Arena scored a 2–1 winning goal in extra time (71.59) Petri Kontiola.

On Saturday, in the first quarter-final against Äss, Räty was the player who blew up the almost full Nokia Arena (11,307) into the loudest roar of the night from Maestro Kontiola’s pass.

“It was a cool atmosphere. Good fandom from start to finish. You should get the same feeling everywhere in Finland. Props also to the fans from Pori, who brought their own contribution to the stands,” said Räty, who scored the 1-0 goal.

Old teammates in Oulu have had quite the opposite mood in recent days.

“After all, the early end of the season was a big disappointment for Kärpi. They had a good team, but the game just didn’t take off. What I have communicated with my acquaintances, no one has been satisfied”, said Räty.

For Rädy the year has already been a real jackpot. He came to Ilves to develop, and the season has exceeded expectations in every way. Based on the first quarter-final, it seems that there might be a little extra in the playoffs to the already seen contribution.

“From the beginning of the season, I even had to fight for a playing spot, and I didn’t always fit into the lineup in the fall. The whole time has been going better and better. After all, it’s been a big leap when now I get to play Konnan in the first chain and (Henrik) Hapalan with.”

Räty has earned his role in Ilves through his actions. He almost doubled his previous point record (11+11=22) in Kärpi.

“Before the start of the regular season, I didn’t think I would score 42 (18+24) points”, Räty admitted that even his own expectations were exceeded.

Aku Räty had the strongest power figure in the regular season with +26. In the playoff opener, he immediately hit the Aces’ net.

Yet it has come as a bigger surprise to many that Räty also won the league’s plus-minus statistic: +26 (41–15). What is it about?

“About comprehensive development. I have been able to play winning hockey throughout the season. The game has produced results in the offensive direction, and has not leaked in defense either. I’ve understood how to keep my shift short enough, so I’ve also had enough energy in my head,” sums up Räty.

Before the Ässät series, the goalkeeper was considered to be the greatest weapon of the people of Pori Niklas Rubiniabut Ilves immediately made him a regular mortal in the opening match with his five hits.

“He is still a good goalkeeper. You can’t blame him for the loss,” Räty pouted.

Ilves controlled game events throughout the match almost as they wanted. How did that happen?

“We were on good terms and for once we played for each other from start to finish. No one soloed. It also produced goals, even though Ässät defended the center well. Despite the numbers, I didn’t get to the best seats for free today either.”

The semifinal series continues on Monday in Pori.

“There will definitely be a different match. Isomäki is traditionally a challenging place to play. The audience strongly participates and supports their own. I watched the Ässät–TPS match on TV this week and I thought that we must do our best to win.”

People from Pori are also known for their outspokenness.

“I haven’t been yelled at yet, but I have to prepare for everything. Keep your head cool and move forward”, Räty planned.

Aces the players pedaled the exercise bike with their heads pressed after the match.

Captain Roope Talaja didn’t look for an excuse for a lackluster performance due to the team’s heavy game load. Saturday’s game was the sixth in nine days for Äss.

“Nothing to explain. Ilves dominated the game from start to finish. It became clear that the style and level we played at today is not enough. Unless the momentum changes, the series will be over after four games,” Talaja stated.

The intense look told that the rink will see a completely different Aces on Monday.

“Love draws strength from all possible things and means. To simply be much better as individuals and to play as a team”, Talaja demanded of himself and others.