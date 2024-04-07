Ice hockey | Additional information leaked out about the situation of Mikko Rantanen, who was run over – “Not so bad”

Sportsnet gave a little more information about Mikko Rantase.

7.4. 13:18

Colorado Avalanche's Finnish star Mikko Rantanen was injured early Saturday morning Finland time in the match against Edmonton.

Rantanen was knocked down with a fierce tackle, and he was not seen in the match after all. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar could not tell the seriousness of the injury when he was still fresh.

Now a little more information has leaked out about the case. on Sportsnet it is reported that Rantanen returned home to Denver from Edmonton with his team.

“Fortunately, it doesn't seem like it's the worst prognosis. According to preliminary news, the situation is not as bad as feared”, Sportsnet's insider reporter Elliotte Friedman reports.

Rantas was tackled by Edmonton's Swedish defender Mattias Ekholm. The Finn was not prepared to take a hard pounding. The tackle was clean, and Ekholm was not penalized for it.

The fiercely beaten Finnish star struggled to get up from the ice and hobbled out of the rink supported by others.

Rantanen has played in all 77 matches of the season so far and scored 40+62=102. He is the most efficient Finnish player in the NHL for the fourth year in a row.

Colorado will face the Dallas Stars on the night before Monday Finnish time. The Avalanche only have five games left before the playoffs begin.