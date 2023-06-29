Ice hockey | Adam Fantilli charmed with his suit at the booking event – Jarmo Kekäläinen was glowing about the center he booked

Adam Fantilli won the World Championship gold in Tampere this spring. In college, he was the best player in the league right away as a rookie.

In advance estimates the game should have been clear, but Anaheim Ducski’s decision changed everything.

Canadian center forward Adam Fantilli in almost all predictions, the second booking of the NHL booking event was a super promise by Connor Bedard after. But Anaheim had a different opinion. The Ducks chose pova for third Leo Carlssonwhich left Fantill still free.

The Finnish boss of Columbus Blue Jackets was able to hit that seam Jarmo Kekäläinen. Kekäläinen called out Fantill’s name and caught the talented, nearly 190-centimeter center forward.

The sky begins under happy stars. The NHL’s Twitter account published a video after the booking, in which Fantill was asked which team he would like to end up with. The answer was Columbus.

Fantille played last season in the college series in the NCAA for the Michigan team. 65 power points were created in 36 matches. He won the series scoring title despite only playing his first year in the NCAA.

He was awarded the Hobey Baker Award for the best player. Only two players have won the award before as a rookie, and both went on to become stars of the sport: they are Paul Kariya and Jack Eichel.

In Canada’s jersey, Fantilli won two gold medals. He first participated in the youth World Championships and also got to play in the adult World Championships in the Canadian team. The final match of the Men’s World Championships was played in Tampere.

“He is exactly what we need, exactly the kind of player we are looking for”; Jarmo Kekäläinen beamed on the NHL website.

According to Kekäläinen, Fantilli plays the game the right way.

“He builds the game, but not only with skill, but also with his determination, character and willpower. Such players are rarely available, so we are very pleased to have him.”

Kekäläinen also said at the booking event that the team thinks Fantill is ready to move to Columbus right away.

Finnish striker Patrick Laine plays in Columbus and is Fantill’s teammate if the promise makes a deal right away.

At the booking event Fantilli also got attention for the vest that was part of her outfit. With it, he thanked the supporting cast who have gotten him this far in his career. The names of 139 people were printed on Fantill’s vest.

There were photos on the inside of the suit jacket.

“The list was my parents’ idea. I was told I couldn’t get the name tag on the lining so I decided to put it on the back of the vest and the pictures on the inside. It turned out exactly how I wanted. I was excited,” Fantilli said.

Finnish players not booked yet in the first round. Of the reservations, 12 went to Canada and six to the United States. 14 reservations came to Europe, of which six to Russia and four to Sweden. Slovakia got two reservations, the Czech Republic and Austria one each.

There are seven booking rounds in total, and the booking event continues on Thursday. HIFK has been announced as the first Finnish reservations Kasper Halttus or Aces Fly to Hämeenahoa.