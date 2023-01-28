Ice hockey | Aces knocked out Ilves in the League – league leader Lukkok also returned to winning position

Aces punished the top teams this time from Ilves.

Upbeat On Saturday, Kärpät gave an additional sample of its current mood when it defeated last season’s Finnish champion Tappara in the hockey league at its home rink in Oulu 4–2.

The victory was the third in a row for the sixth-ranked Kärpi. For Tappara, the weekend was full of losses, as it lost 3-4 to Ilves in Tampere’s local game on Friday.

Attackers of flies Teemu Turunen and Joonas Kemppainen scored 1+1 points each in the replay of the 2018 SC finals. Kemppainen got the help of Tapparan for his 4–2 hit in the third set From Jonathan Davidsson, from whose touch the puck deflected to Kemppainen in the goal area.

Kärpät, criticized for his inefficiency at the beginning of the season, has found a goal. It has won its last three matches by a combined score of 15–6, and has wins over Luko and Tappara, one of the top teams in the league, under its belt.

“Efficiency has been good this season. It’s good to continue from here”, Kärppi’s experienced Vice-Captain Marko Anttila said in an interview with C More.

Tappara hammered Pelicans 5-0 last Tuesday, but then there have been two losses against Ilves and Kärppi.

“Four goals conceded in the last two games in a row. That’s not the way a winning team works, said C Morelle Tapparan Walter Mereläwho returned to the league bowl at the beginning of the week after a serious injury from a break of two and a half months.”

Merelä cannot be blamed for inefficiency, because he scored a goal against both Ilves and Kärppi.

In a losing spiral Pelicans, who have been struggling lately, took a win for a change when they beat JYP 3–1 on their home ice. Pelicans’ Czech forward Lukas Jasek scored two goals.

The Pelicans had lost seven of their previous eight games.

JYP’s entry into the playoffs, which started the season with a lot of effort, is beginning to be under a rock: the team from Jyväskylä, which is 14th from last in the standings, has six points on its way to the last playoff spot in the first round.

Ässät from Pori continued to punish the top teams in the league by defeating second-placed Ilves 2-0 in their home hall. Aces goalkeeper Niklas Rubin kept a clean sheet with 29 saves.

Recently, Ässäs has also covered Luko and Tappara from the top teams.

From Kuopio KalPa maintains Savo’s supremacy after defeating Jukurit in Mikkeli 4–2. KalPan Jaakko Rissanen assisted on three goals and a teammate Aapeli Räsänen hit twice.

On Friday, KalPa beat Jukurit 6–3 in their home stadium.

In the local competition of the Southeast corner, KooKoo from Kouvola defeated SaiPa from Lappeenranta on their home field after a winning goal contest 2–1. He made the decisive hit Axel Ottosson.

League leader Lukko returned to a winning position after three losses when it defeated TPS 3–1 away from home. Lock Henri Ikonen scored two goals. Luko’s lead over second-placed Ilves increased to eight points.

HIFK’s upward trend continues. The team from Helsinki reached the league points already in the 12th game in a row, when they defeated Sport 3–1 in Vaasa. Roni Hirvonen scored two overtime goals for HIFK.

HIFK continues in ninth place in the standings, tied with eighth-placed Ässie.