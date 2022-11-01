Ice hockey | Aapeli Räsänen, who was chosen for Leijon, knows how to perform, and got an early dose of it at only 11 years old

The two-way center forward played in the youth national teams, but now came his first call to Leijon.

The lions head coach Jukka Jalonen and Jere Lehtinen went to Kuopio on a social tour. Jalonen told the KalPa league team what kind of expectations and requirements are there for those selected for the national team.

Invitations to the Karelia tournament were not distributed on that trip, but Aapeli Räsänen recognized himself in many places.

Later Jalonen called. During one phone call, Räsänen, 24, changed from an ordinary league center to a Leijona player.

“I haven’t waited around the clock for a phone call. Work has been done in everyday life, but of course it felt really good. After all, it’s been a dream and a dream since I was a little boy,” Räsänen tells HS by phone.

Räsänen adds that there is also appreciation in the choice. His grip on the rink has been noticed.

“We appreciate the work in the background, and in a way there is a reward for the work done.”

Central striker Räsänen belongs to conscientious two-way players. He rarely shines at the top of the points market, but as a rule there is nothing to argue about.

At the beginning of the fall, Räsänen was even at the top of the market and is still close to the pole position in seventh place.

After the selection, Jalonen described Räsä as a good starter who plays strongly in both directions.

“A smart guy off the field as well.”

In civilian life, Räsänen likes to take a stand, tweets sharply and follows world events more widely than many others.

Räsänen went through all the national team stages from 16-year-old to Nuori Leijon, but the growth to Leijon took its own time.

In previous seasons, Räsänen did not wait for an invitation. He doesn’t set big personal goals anyway, but builds his career ahead of the team.

After all, the NHL remains a dream. Räsänen is Edmonton’s sixth-round pick, but it’s been quiet in that direction.

“It is not a concrete thing. As a player, I try to help the team of the moment to win and also to develop into the best possible player.”

Räsänen jokingly says that he was physically closer to the NHL when he played at Boston College than he is now in Kuopio.

True. From the university campus, it’s only about a 20-minute drive to the Bruins’ NHL arena, TD Garden.

“NHL is not present as an active matter in everyday life.”

Räsäsen has papers from Boston in economics. At some point, they should be supplemented with master’s studies in Finland.

Leijonat is a new world for Räsänen, but he is expected to play as much familiar, own puck as possible in the team.

“A lot of it is based on team play, and I feel that I can do the same.”

Aapeli Räsänen wrote columns for Tampere’s Aamulehti during last spring’s WC hockey.

Räsänen hopes that the debut in Leijon will bring the right amount of excitement, but not the kind that will mess up the game.

He doesn’t recognize himself as a big exciter.

Everyday tensions Räsänen unknowingly shook himself a little at the age of 11, when he got, or almost got, on the stage of Tampere Työväenteatteri’s Kellariteatteri. Sirkku Peltolan scripted Small money -play both alternating child actors had swine flu.

“I was the only one of a suitable age, and I jumped on stage. It was also an interesting experience, but I have never dreamed of an acting career.”

The information about going on stage came with a few hours’ notice, and the role included a few pages of lines.

Räsänen recalls that he took a small placard on stage in case he didn’t remember the lines.

“It was a tough place, but afterwards I had a great memory. I was so excited by the heckling cross that since then, not many things in the relationship have felt so bad.”

“That’s when the excitement hit the bottom levels so hard.”

Theater has been somehow present in Räsänen’s life throughout his life.

Father Aimo Räsänen acts in Tampere Työväen Theatre, Comedy Theatre, TV series and movies.

In addition to being an actor, Aimo Räsänen is also Aapel’s very enthusiastic little brother Iivarin follower of hockey matches. When Aapeli played for Nuori Leijon, father Aimo was the face of the stands until the World Cup tournaments.

Have you been to see Rest in Peace, Inspector Palmu?

The answer will come quickly. Räsänen went to see his favorite comedy at the end of last year.

On the puck side, the father may have given some feedback to his sons about the games for the second or third time. How can the theater side be?

How did it go?

“Very attractive. It was guaranteed quality.”

Aapeli Räsänen says that going to the theater is not an obligation for her, but she goes for friendship to art. The last time he watched it was at the Kuopio City Theatre Kari Heiskanen the musical I’m leaving tomorrow.

Acting in theater families is often passed down from generation to generation. Acting has not been part of Aapel’s dreams.

“Games took my heart from an early age. It is the path that has been trodden early on.”

“I can’t speak for the other siblings, but I don’t think another actress will come from our family. My little sister also played a small role in the summer theater, but is not currently heading into the industry.”

Räsänen started on the Leijona path at the age of 16. After a short break, he gets to put on his familiar shirt in Turku. The stage and publicity are now bigger than in the junior days.