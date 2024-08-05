Ice hockey | A warning from the Columbus boss about Patrik Laine’s trade

Hockey|According to general manager Don Waddell, the deal could have already been done if the club wanted to retain half of Laine’s salary.

Ice hockey The general manager of the NHL club Columbus Blue Jackets by Don Waddell, by Patrik Laine it may take a while to trade.

Waddell talked about trading Laine In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch.

“At this time of year, people don’t react as quickly. I really do not know. I think it will take a while”; Waddell agreed.

Trading Laine has been the hot topic of discussion this NHL summer after the Finnish goalie announced at the beginning of the summer that he wanted a new start in another city.

Last season, Laine suffered from injuries and eventually he applied for the NHL’s treatment program. In the season of 18 matches, only nine points were produced.

Laine was released from the treatment program at the end of July. Since then, Laine has been able to talk to teams interested in signing him. These discussions may take some time.

For sale From the point of view of Columbus, which is a party, it is also essential what kind of solution regarding Laine’s salary is found with the buying team.

According to NHL rules, Columbus could withhold half of Laine’s salary to pay for himself. Laine’s seasonal salary is 8.7 million US dollars – 7.97 million euros at the current exchange rate – so Columbus can take 4.35 million of the salary to pay.

That’s exactly why Columbus isn’t in a big hurry to sell Laine either. It is in the interests of the organization to withhold the smallest possible share of the Finn’s salary. Therefore, according to the Columbus Dispatch, it is even possible that Laine is wanted to start his season in Columbus, raising his market value.

“We may have to withhold some of his salary. If I wanted to keep half, the deals could have already been done. But it’s not my first choice,” Waddell said.

Laine moved to the NHL for the 2016–17 season. In addition to Columbus, he has played in the ranks of the Winnipeg Jets, who booked him.