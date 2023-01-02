Ice hockey | A two-point night for Kako in the winning game – Tolvanen hit it off right away in his new club

Kaapo Kakko played a key role in the New York Rangers’ important victory.

New York Rangers picked up a big away win over Florida. The Panthers fell 5-3, and the difference between the teams in the standings is now already ten points.

The Rangers are tied for last in the East in their previous playoff spot. For the Panthers, making it to the playoffs already looks really difficult.

Again, Florida’s victory did not depend on goals or control, but the Rangers were more clinical.

In the last games, back in Rangers’ first team by Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejadin planted alongside Kaapo Kako played excellently.

The native of Turku scored two goals. In the second set, he served first to Zibanejad and then to Kreider, who scored the 2–0 and 3–1 goals.

Kako recorded the third longest playing time of the season at 18:21. He has now hit 5+4 in his last 11 games, and the balance of the whole season is 9+8 from 37 games.

Finns of Florida, skipper Alexander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen missed points – as well as the star striker Matthew Tkachuk and, enjoying a mid-season earnings of $7.5 million, ranked number one Aaron Ekblad (-3).

Carolina Hurricanes continued its club record with its 11th consecutive victory. Now the New Jersey Devils fell. The twist that reached a goal-scoring match in the final set ended with a 5-4 away win after a game-winning goal.

Sebastian Aho (1+1) struck in the opening set underpowered when the Devils’ goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood flashed with the puck. Also, Aho’s teammate, who has been getting more power out of his machine recently Jesperi Kotkaniemi (0+1) and New Jersey Erik Haula (0+1) got to the points.

Played two consecutive zeros Antti Raanta now blocked 24 of 28 shots.

to the Seattle Kraken picked up on waivers Dec. 12 Eeli Tolvanen finally debuted in his new team’s shirt.

Tolvanen hit right away when he scored Kraken’s 2-1 lead with a power play Vince Dunn from cross feed. Islanders Aatu Räty saw the goal off the ice.

The goal was the game-winning hit. Tolvanen was also organizing in the second set by Oliver Bjorkstrand A 3-1 hit, which the assists went For Jamie Oleksiak and Yanni Gourdelle.

Tolvanen played 12:53, shot at the goal twice, blocked three shots and also tackled twice.