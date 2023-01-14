Ice hockey | A surprising start in the ice hockey league match: a priest stepped onto the ice and the next thing they said was “I want”

Before the SC league match between Pelicans and HIFK, a lifetime alliance was signed.

The Pelicans and HIFK on Saturday, the start of the SM league match was delayed by a few minutes for a special reason. The initiation was performed on the ice before the start of the fight.

A lot of people in festive costumes and a priest who was dressed in the spirit of a hockey match in a referee’s striped shirt stepped onto the ice.

You can see the picture from here.

“Judge” asked after a quick introduction From Mika and From Daniela, do they want to get married. Both answers were affirmative. This is how the field announcer introduced Mika and Daniela Lyyra for the first time.

After the ceremony and pictures, the captains of the teams went to congratulate the newly married couple.

The couple’s evening continues with tickling signs, as Mika is a Pelicans supporter and Daniela is a HIFK supporter.