Ice hockey | A surprise loss for the young Lions, Switzerland won the opening game in overtime

Switzerland won 3–2. The games of the Young Lions continue immediately on Tuesday, when Finland takes on Slovakia.

Young Lions The World Cup tournament in Canada started with an overtime loss against Switzerland. Switzerland won 3–2.

The opening set of the match was goalless, but in the second set, Finland quickly opened up their goal account. Konsta Kapanen followed Kalle Väisänen shot and was able to put the return puck in the net. The opening goal of the match was scored in 22:24.

Switzerland equalized in 32:54. Lorenzo Canonica was able to shoot the puck between the b-points past the goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuon.

Switzerland took the lead in the third period. Jeremy Jabola smelled the loose puck behind Koskenvuo and was able to move it into the goal.

Finland was able to try to equalize immediately after Jabola’s goal with superiority. Jani Nyman shot the puck to the top bar, but there was no goal during the two-minute cooldown.

After the penalty, Finland leveled up. Väisänen, who scored the opening goal, was able to go around the wing to the arc of the b-point, where the shot went into Switzerland’s goal.

Väisänen’s goal was the last of regular time, so the match went to overtime.

In overtime, the decisive goal was scored Attilio Biasca.

The games of the Young Lions will continue immediately on Tuesday. In the second match of the preliminary group, they will face Slovakia.