Ice hockey | A surprise acquisition from Kiekko-Espo – Jokerien already attacked Jokerien tonight

On Thursday, Kim Strömberg will play against his foster club Jokeris.

In Mesti playing Kiekko-Espoo has signed a contract with a long career in the League by Kim Strömberg with. The contract includes an option that covers the League and Foreign Countries.

Strömberg has played 544 matches in the League with an output of 94+151=245. He has represented Jokeri, Tappara, SaiPa and KooKoo in Finland’s main series.

Last season, the 35-year-old striker played in the Czech premier league for Kometa Brno.

“I’ve known Kim for a long time. He is really stylish and a great player, as well as a teammate. It’s great to be able to see the moves of a professional up close and learn,” said Kiekko-Espoo’s director of sports Kim Hirschowitz in the bulletin.

Particularly What makes the capture of the delicious Kiekko-Espo is that Strömberg is the breeding ground for the Jokers who are returning to the domestic ice rinks in Mestis. He played his first league matches in Joker’s shirt in 2006–08.

On Thursday, Kiekko-Espoo will face the Jokerit in their long-rumored opening match against Mestis. Strömberg is already in the lineup for that match.