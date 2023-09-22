Ice hockey | A strange problem plagued the Jokers in the return match, revealed the author of the historic goal

Joker’s Alexander Forslund returned to his hometown in a match that ended solemnly for the visitors.

Jokers the return match to the Finnish ice hockey series got a handsome climax, when the team won away from Kiekko-Espoo in overtime 3–2.

For the guests, a great result was crowned by the incredible atmosphere in the hall, which the supporters of both teams were responsible for.

The 22-year-old striker had the honor of scoring the first goal of the historic Jokeri season Alexander Forslund. After the match, he praised the loudness of the away fans.

“The atmosphere was amazing. The atmosphere was good even in the hard games, and today it was even twice as good. The fans made a lot of noise, it was nice to play,” said Forslund.

Joker supporters made a fuss in Espoo on Thursday.

Jokerit celebrates the decisive goal of the match.

The evening was significant not only for the Jokers but also for Finnish ice hockey. Despite that, the visiting team did not take the pressure, but followed Forslund to play that famous “own game”.

At the beginning of the match, the Jokers had surprising challenges, as the fog rising from the ice in the Metro-Areena hall made it difficult to play. It’s not a surprise, as the fog looked quite thick even in the stands.

“Sometimes you couldn’t see the puck. It caused problems at first, but the situation got better after that,” Forslund said.

Forslund got his ice hockey lessons just in Espoo, and he played in Kiekko-Espoo in his last junior years. That’s why the evening was special for him.

“I have played here when I was younger, and I have good memories here. It was nice to return to my hometown.”

Jokers often arouse strong feelings all over Finland, in one direction or another. How did Forslund’s friends from Espoo react to the attacker’s transfer to the Jokers?

“Maybe there was a little bit of feedback, but it was mostly received calmly,” he smiles.

After the match, the teams shook hands in warm agreement.

Mestis season there was a lot of momentum in the opening match, but at times it looked like neither team had much sense involved.

Forslund also saw the matter in the same way, according to whom Jokerit can play even better.

He still sees that the momentum will be maintained in the Joker’s matches in future matches as well.

“I think we will be able to play like that in the future as well, but this was not the best possible game from us.”