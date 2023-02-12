Ice hockey | A stinging loss for the Lions, Sweden’s scoreless game crushed at the last second

Sweden beat Finland in a match where they played for the tournament win.

12.2. 19:36

Finland and Sweden decided the fate of winning the national team tournament on Sunday in Malmö. Sweden, which performed strongly in front of its home crowd, won the match 3–1 (1–0, 2–0, 0–1).

Made by the only one in Finland Robert Leino, with less than a second left in the match. Leino’s precise strike shot from a rather small angle was crushed by the goalkeeper by Lars Johansson the dream of a zero game.

Sweden took a 1–0 lead in the match after the middle of the opening set, when Theodor Lemmström shot with superiority from a terrible cross pass right into the upper left corner of the Finnish goal.

Earlier, during the same period of superiority, Sweden played a similar draw position for Lemmström to the upper arch of point B, but the man shot past the puck. Sweden’s dangerous superiority game caused difficulties for Leijon anyway. The Swedes also beat the Lions in skating, wrestling and puck control.

Penetration into Sweden’s defensive zone caused problems for Finland right from the opening set of the match. The active Tre Kronor was bluntly stifled the Lions’ attacks in the central area.

Swedish came strongly into the second set and took the lead in 21:54 Hardy Häman Aktellin by hitting Juha Jääskän poukkoilu left plenty of space for Häman Aktell. His shot still unluckily changed direction from Jääskä’s stick and surprised the goalkeeper Juha Jatkolan.

Before the launch site, Leijonat won silver in several duels.

“The team has had stomach flu, which can be seen in the fighting games,” Discovery’s expert Ismo Lehkonen said.

Finland was able to attack Sweden’s goal with superiority before the half of the set. Jere Innalan the shot hit the post. It seemed for a while that Finland was getting a better grip on the game than before.

In Sweden’s 3–0 lead goal, the Finnish five sailed without complete understanding in the Lions’ defensive area. Anton Bengtsson received the game tool like a tray from behind the goal and flicked it neatly into the net.

Finland’s goal-scoring situations were few and far between throughout the match. Juhamatti Aaltonen the turnaround shot hit the post at the end of the third period. Ahti Oksanen hit the post in the last minute, when Finland was looking for a consolation goal with six field players.

In practice, Sweden did not give Leijon any chance to fight for the victory of the match in the final set.

The tournament in the previous match, Finland beat Switzerland in the shootout 6–5 and beat the Czech Republic 6–1.