Ice hockey | A special scene was seen in the league match – Olli Jokinen’s lips were round

Olli Jokinen marveled at the Pelicans’ suspension. Pelicans beat Jukurit 4–1.

Pelicans and the Jukurs played a fast-paced match in Saturday night’s League round, from which the home team Pelicans grabbed three points thanks to an effective final set.

Pelicans bluntly forged three goals in the last twenty minutes, but the final set also saw a rather rare situation. The second referee of the match whistled the Pelicans To Aleks Haatanen penalty for scrambling, but the two-minute penalty was overturned when Haatanen was already sitting in the penalty box.

After the home crowd that was there saw the cause of the ice from the media cube, a loud whistling concert began. Jukurie’s player was considered to have fallen in his own time.

The jury of the match discussed the situation at the same time as it was shown on the media cube. In the end, the sentence was overturned.

Jukurien head coach Olli Jokinen asked the head referee to explain why his team did not get the upper hand.

“I learned something new today myself. If the judge gives a freeze, but another judge thinks it is not a freeze, then it can be overturned. That’s the explanation I got at the end. There’s nothing in it,” Jokinen said at the press conference after the match.

Someone was upset that Jukurie’s finish wasn’t at its sharpest on Saturday.

“Today, maybe we should have taken a point from here, if the efficiency had been where it should have been in the first two sets. If you play 59 minutes and do nothing, then you rarely take home any points.”

Jukurit played the first two sets in style. During the first 40 minutes, the team from Mikkeli shot no less than 31 times towards the Pelicans’ goal.