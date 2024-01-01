Ice hockey | A special NHL goal was confusing

Montreal scored a goal against Tampa that you don't often see.

In many in the sport, it is emphasized from a young age that situations must be played until the whistle, and Sunday's round of ice hockey in NHL saw a model example of the reason for this advice.

The visiting team Montreal Canadiens led the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 in the second period, when the home team's net swung after a very special situation.

Tampa ran the game in the offensive zone, and the attack ended with an easy shot that was blocked by Montreal Samuel Montembeault broke easily. He held the puck in his lap for a moment and then dropped it to a defender For Johnathan Kovacevic.

The puck was in Montembeault's possession for such a long time that all the players seemed to imagine that a timeout had come. However, this was not the case.

Kovacevic realized his chance had come when the entire Tampa five started to change and goalkeeper Jonas Johansson also skated in the corner of the rink.

Kovacevic did not delay, but shot the puck from far away from his own defense area directly into the empty goal and already took the visitors to a two-goal run away.

The Tampa players protested the goal with their arms outstretched, and even the commentators of the match wondered what really happened in the situation.

Finally, the referee of the match Kelly Sutherland confirmed the decision.

“The game was not stopped before the goal, so Montreal's goal is accepted,” commented Sutherland to the disappointment of the home crowd.

However, Tampa was not discouraged by the strange goal, but turned the match into a 4–3 victory.