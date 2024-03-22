Ice hockey | A special episode in the Helsinki ice rink – Ville Peltonen was hot for the judges

HIFK head coach Ville Peltonen was not satisfied after the match.

From Ville Pelto raged on Friday evening after the quarter-final match between HIFK and Pelicans in Uumen of the Helsinki ice hall. The Pelicans won the match 4–1 and grabbed another tie for the semifinal spot.

The Helsinki team's head coach Peltonen wondered about the special refereeing episode seen in the second set and criticized the striped shirts.

The Pelicans defender was commandeered by the referees Kasper Puutio to the penalty box for puck chasing, in which HIFK's tough forward Iiro Pakarinen kelahti to the side.

Puutio was in awe of his sentence. Head referees for the match soon Sakari Suominen and Aleksi Rantala they made an exceptional decision and canceled the ice, even though Puutio had already reached the ice.

“In my opinion, it was clear ice. You should ask the referees and the referee coach what really happened,” Peltonen thundered seriously.

“I've rarely seen something like that, maybe sometimes. It felt strange that such a situation happened today.”

Peltonen said that he had received some kind of explanation from the judges for their decision, but the coach was not entirely satisfied with it.

“The explanation was completely wrong. That's what you have to ask them, what that explanation was.”

In Friday's match, HIFK didn't get to play a single time of superiority.

SM league referee director Jyri Rönn did not respond to contacts on Friday evening.

HIFK lost his home game in a brutal way. Helsinki goalkeeper Roope Taponen flashed a harmless ränniki puck in front of the goal in the decisive moments in a tie so that the Pelicans Luboš Horký was allowed to put the puck into an empty goal.

Thanks to Horky's goal, the Pelicans took a 2–1 lead with less than three minutes left in the match.

“Such things are part of our journey. Adversity has made us stronger, that's what we want to show on Saturday”, Peltonen summed up a sad evening for HIFK.

The third match between HIFK and Pelicans will be played on Saturday. The people of Helsinki are looking for their opening win in Lahti.

In Friday's other matches, Kärpät defeated Jukurit 2–1 in the overtime and took a 2–0 lead in the match series. TPS, on the other hand, evened the wins against Tappara to 1–1 by defeating Tappara in their home arena with a score of 4–2.