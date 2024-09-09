Ice hockey | A shocking revelation from Johnny Gaudreau’s wife at her husband’s funeral

Hockey|The Gaudreau brothers were laid to rest on Monday in Pennsylvania.

Athletic the world stopped on Monday to remember those who died in the accident Johnny Gaudreau as well as his brother Matthew.

The brothers died in August when a drunk driver hit men on bicycles.

The Gaudreau brothers’ funeral was held on Monday in Media, Pennsylvania.

“Johnny Wife of the NHL star known as “Hockey”. Meredith spoke at the blessing ceremony. Meredith, crying profusely, spoke for a long time about her husband and family.

“There was nothing wrong with John. He never spoke ill of anyone. He was the most humble person I have ever met. He was more than I could have ever asked for in a husband and made all my dreams come true. John, I love you so much. He made me a better person, and for that I am forever grateful.”

Right at the end of her speech, Meredith Gaudreau revealed the news, which is beautiful, touching and exciting at the same time.

“John and I had the best years of our lives as a family of four. But above all, this is a week I will always remember. We are actually a family of five,” revealed the wife.

“I am nine weeks pregnant. I am expecting our third child. It was a complete surprise, but he was overjoyed to hear about it. After we digested it, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re crazy, you know that?’ Our eldest is not even three years old.”

“How lucky am I to be the mother of three of his children? The latest one is a real blessing and so special despite all these difficulties. To you, my children, I say that you have the best father in the world. He loves you so much.”

Meredith Gaudreau’s pregnancy was previously unknown. Matthew Gaudreau’s wife is also pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child.

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old when he died, his younger brother Matthew was 29 years old.

At the funeral there are plenty of hockey fans. Gaudreau’s former teammate from Columbus, Patrick Laineis also present at the funeral.