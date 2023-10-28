Saturday, October 28, 2023
Ice hockey | A shocking accident at a rink in Britain: A former NHL hockey player got his neck from a skate

October 28, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | A shocking accident at a rink in Britain: A former NHL hockey player got his neck from a skate

The match was suspended due to the seriousness of the situation.

Ice Hockey match The game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers was called off on Saturday night due to a serious crash. Among others, the British broadcasting company BBC newsthat the player got his neck from the skate.

The other players gathered around while the injured man was treated on the ice. For protection, vision barriers were also brought. The player was taken to hospital. There was no further information on his condition as of Sunday morning at 1 a.m. Finnish time.

The British Challenge Cup match was called off due to the seriousness of the situation and around 8,000 spectators were asked to leave.

Newspaper The Daily Mail and according to several viewers who wrote about it on social media, it is the Nottingham Panthers US striker About Adam Johnson29, who has also played in the North American NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018-2020 seasons.

