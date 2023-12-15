Friday, December 15, 2023
Ice hockey | A setback for Leijon – Arttu Ruotsalainen's tournament is over

December 15, 2023
Arttu Ruotsalainen's tournament ended short.

Lions suffered a setback in the ongoing EHT tournament when the striker Arttu Ruotsalainen had to leave things unfinished due to an injury.

The Swede's employer, HC Lugano, said that the player has returned from his national team assignment to the care of his club.

“Lugano informs that striker Arttu Ruotsalainen was hit in the upper body in a match played with his country's national team. The 26-year-old returned to Switzerland today (Friday, ed. note), more information about the extent of the injury will be announced on Monday,” the club said on Instagram.

The Swede was injured in the tournament on Thursday in the Lions' opening match, which the Czech Republic won 2–1.

Striker is the World Cup silver medalist from the 2021 Games.

He moved to Lugano for this season from Kloten, where he played last season. In the previous two seasons, the Swede played in the NHL and AHL.

The player's statistics in Lugano show 30 matches in which 12 (5+7) power points have been generated.

The lions work at EHT continues on Saturday with a match against Sweden.

