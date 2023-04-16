Ice hockey | A Russian teammate praises Teemu Pulkki: “Totally Russianized”

Teemu Pulkkis, who plays in the KHL, is praised in Russia.

15.4. 22:33

Tractor Chelyabinsk’s season in the KHL ended with the regular season. The team barely missed the playoffs.

Traktor attracted so much attention in Europe that it managed to attract the only Finnish player in the KHL to its ranks, Teemu Pulkkinenas well as one of the few Swedes, by Adam Almquist.

In the season that ended, Pulkkinen was the seventh best scorer on his team with 15+12 in 63 matches.

At the same time, the winger played his fifth season in the KHL. A teammate Nikita Tertyshni praised In an interview with Championatthat the 31-year-old Finn has adapted to Chelyabinsk more than well.

“Pulkkinen is already like one of the Russian players. We’re all bums here, we don’t have citizenships. He is primarily a team player. He played in the shirt of Chelyabinsk, not the Finnish national team. And he has a home here,” Tertišni said.

“‘Pulkki’ is a cool guy. He is a great dressing room player, he is completely Russianized. I have nothing but good things to say about him and he says he’s enjoying himself here. Of course he misses his loved ones. He found common ground with our other foreign players. There are many here who speak English. It will certainly make it easier.”

Full by Russianization, Tertišni says that he means that Pulkkinen understands the ins and outs and requirements of the KHL. He understands how to play in the series and has chosen to continue in the KHL.

“He has adopted some of our ways and understands how we behave in everyday life, off the ice. He has adapted to Chelyabinsk and our league. He understands Russian words, what is being talked about. He even tried to explain something to our new players. I realized that he understands us very well.”

Teemu Pulkkinen photographed in 2017.

Pulkkinen and Almquist are the few Europeans left in the league. The KHL still attracts quite a few North American players. Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Traktor had several hard level Czech reinforcements.

Especially Czech stars Tomáš Hyka and Lukáš Sedlák and an American Nick Bailen were still the most important runs in the team last season. Last season, Traktor was second in the KHL regular season and reached the semi-finals. Now the club was completely excluded from the playoffs.

Tertišni says that he especially understands why Czechs are no longer seen in the league.

“It is quite understandable why there are no more Czechs here. If they were still here, we’d probably be as successful as we were last season. I still keep in touch with them, of course, through Instagram,” Tertišni revealed.

Tertišni said that the contact is not continuous, but steady. He told e.g. recently congratulated Bailen on the addition to the family.

Instagram, as well as Facebook, are part of the Meta company. Meta, and as a result all its social media platforms, have been declared extremist organizations in Russia and their use is prohibited. This is also pointed out by Championat in his article.

The possibility of using submarines began to be limited soon after the war started. Facebook and Instagram were added to the country’s list of terrorist and extremist organizations last October after they were seen as inciting Russophobia in Russia.

In other words, using Instagram is currently at least technically prohibited in Russia, but the pages can still be accessed e.g. with the help of a virtual private network.