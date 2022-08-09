Ice hockey | A practice game against Jukurei starts HIFK’s puck season – “We don’t want to go in with a swagger, but humbly trusting ourselves”

HIKF head coach Ville Peltonen believes that the consistency of the series will also be the theme of the coming season.

Helsinki IFK’s ice hockey season starts with practice matches on Wednesday night, when the team meets the surprise of last season’s series, Mikkelin Jukurit. The team has been on the ice since the beginning of last week, and before the first game there are about ten ice practices.

Continuing as head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen says that the health of the team is currently good.

“There are minor problems, but nothing major. At the moment, the hope is that everyone will be healthy before the series starts, but there is still a long time to go. It can and will happen.”

HIFK had to fight until the end of last season due to the coronavirus cases in the team. The list of departures for this season looks quite large, but it is partly about the corona reserve being unloaded.

“At the end of the season, we didn’t have extra players except for the last few games, otherwise we went with those who were healthy. It’s good that there was a reserve,” says Peltonen.

For the upcoming season, for example, defenders who have become familiar in the league have arrived at HIFK Take Rantakari and Ilari Melart and the first time entrant to the League Eddie Larsson. In attack, power is expected, for example, from last season’s Jokers Iiro Pakarinen as well as the one who won the league goal exchange before going abroad From Julius Nättinen.

Numerous high-quality players have entered the league for the starting season, as the war of aggression started by Russia renewed the KHL’s player market. Only a handful of players from western countries have ended up in the eastern neighbor.

Among HIFK’s rivals, Tappara, for example, got a center forward back from the KHL Jori Lehterän and a winger Niko OjamäkiLynx defender Jyrki Jokipakana and the Kärpät center trio Joonas Kemppainen–Peter Tiivola–Cody Kunyk.

In the league contains the highest quality player material ever. Peltonen says he believes the speed and intensity of the game will continue to grow. He also believes in the consistency of the series, which was one of the themes of the series last season.

The top three ended up within four points of each other and the regular season victory was still open in the final round. The teams that ended up in places 6–9 were in an even tighter pack, only within two points.

“In all the games, you had to push yourself and be at the core, manage to stay present. Individuals and the team had to be ready. There are 15 teams in the league, and the development is such that younger and more experienced top names fill the League. Every team is strong. The consistency that was there last year is interesting.”

Peltonen does not start positioning HIFK in relation to other teams during the season. Strength is drawn not only from our own shared experiences but also from the bitter end of last season. TPS sent the team from Helsinki to the summer holidays in the quarterfinals in a series of seven matches.

“We don’t want to go in any way bragging, but humbly trusting ourselves. We haven’t proven anything to anyone yet,” says Peltonen.

The training match between HIFK and Jukurit will be played in the Nordenskiöldinkatu training hall at Elisa Areena on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.