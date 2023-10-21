Ice hockey | A point for the Jokers about Saturday’s game in Rovaniemi: “We participated with real heart”

RoK’s Joonas Alanne hit three times in the third set.

21.10. 20:40

Jokers lost to Rovaniemi Kiekko after a shootout 3–4 when the teams met on Saturday for the second day in a row.

In the second set, the Jokerit came away with two goals Oskari Kalajanniskan and Teemu Henritius with goals. After the third set, the situation was tied at 3–3. Kalajanniska, who scored the second of the night, and all three RoK goals were responsible for the goals Joonas Alanne.

The winning goal was scored by RoK’s eighth shooter Anton Sikorsky.

“In the third set, we played three situations really badly, from which the opponent immunized. That was the image of this game. I am really satisfied with the look of the guys defending two sets. We participated with all our heart,” said the Joker’s coach Tero Määtt In an interview with MTV Katsomo after the match.